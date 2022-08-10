CHARITABLE groups in York are in with the chance of winning a share of a £128,000 cash giveaway - and one of the previous winners was "delighted" with the funding.

The Regen Centre, a charity in Riccall, south of York, was given £2,000 by the Gannett Foundation back in 2018 as part of the Cash For Charities scheme.

The foundation is the charitable arm of Gannett Co Inc, owner of Newsquest Media Group, which publishes regional and local newspapers, websites and magazines across the UK, including The Press.

The charity used the £2,000 towards its Changing Places project. It adapted one of its changing rooms at the community centre for children and adults with disabilities, which has cost around £30,000 altogether.

Speaking to The Press at the time, centre manager Justine Hodgson, said: "I am absolutely delighted with the facility - making the centre accessible to all.

"It means that people with disabilities will be able to come here, whether it's for a social gathering, a wedding, a cup of coffee, without having to worry about toilet facilities."

The Changing Places facility at the Regen Centre features an electric height adjustable changing table, a ceiling hoist, a height adjustable washbasin and a toilet with support handles.

Launched earlier this week - Cash For Charities is providing £128,000 to support local charities across eight regions - and we are delighted to have an £16,000 share to give away in our local area.

We’re asking readers to nominate their favourite local charities to be considered for a grant - as we want you to decide how the funding should be spent.

Any person may nominate a charity, including a representative of the charity itself, but they should always give contact details for a representative of the nominated charity and a brief but clear explanation of how the money will be spent.

Making a nomination couldn’t be easier – simply log-on to www.thepress.co.uk/readerschoice and fill in your nomination form.

Applications must include an explanation of how the money will be spent, how it will benefit the community and how the project will be completed if the grant does not cover the full costs.

Once all nominations have been received, between September 12 and 25 we will select 10 of the most popular local charities to be featured in this year’s grants scheme.

We’re then going to put the power to allocate the cash back into the hands of our readers – for four weeks between October 24 and November 20, readers will be invited to collect tokens from our newspapers which can then be sent to collection points across our region or posted.

Each token collected will then be used to allocate cash to the nominated charity.

You can read more on Cash For Charities here.