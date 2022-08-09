A MAN has been air-lifted to hospital after a crash in a North Yorkshire supermarket car park.

North Yorkshire Police say the man, who is in his 70s, has suffered serious injuries during a crash in the Lidl store car park in Northallerton.

The force say they were called at around 1.50pm yesterday afternoon (August 8) following a crash that involved a car and a male pedestrian.

A police spokesman said: "The injured pedestrian, who is aged in his 70s, was taken by air ambulance to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough where he remains with serious injuries.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of the incident and has not yet spoken to the police should call 101 and pass information for incident 12220139886.

"The driver of the car involved has been interviewed under caution."