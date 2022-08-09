POLICE have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after an alleged incident of voyeurism in a shop in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident occurred inside a shop in Cambridge Street in Harrogate at about 9.30am on Friday, July 15.
Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he will have information that will assist their investigation.
Anyone with information should email geeta.maharjan@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Geeta Maharjan.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220123703.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article