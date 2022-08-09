AN ARSONIST and a knifeman were among those who received prison sentences recently at York Magistrates Court.
James Michael Walker, 35, of Union Terrace, York, was jailed for six weeks after he admitted stealing a bottle of wine from Marks and Spencers. He was on a suspended sentence for other alcohol thefts at the time.
Benjamin Thomas Watson, 28, of Lawrence Street, was jailed for eight weeks after admitting breaching a restraining order. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Andrew Peter Brownlee, 38, of Lowther Terrace, Holgate, was given a 23-week prison sentence suspended for two years. He pleaded guilty to carrying a knife in public and possessing cannabis. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Leonie Faye Sowden, 27, of Staynor Avenue, Selby, was given a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition she does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities after she pleaded guilty to arson and two charges of assault. She was ordered to pay £500 compensation, a £128 statutory surcharge and £300 prosecution costs.
Estella Jane MacKenzie, 24, of Windsor Garth, Acomb, was jailed for 14 weeks after she admitted assaulting a man. She was ordered to pay £250 compensation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article