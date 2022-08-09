A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of robbery following a terrifying incident at a York supermarket last night, in which pharmacy staff were allegedly threatened with a saw.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at the Tesco store at Askham Bar at 10.27pm yesterday evening.

A spokesperson said the force received a call from the store, reporting that a man was threatening staff in the pharmacy with a saw and demanding drugs.

"Officers attended and the suspect was arrested in a playing field a short time later," they said.

They said the 27-year-old York man was taken into police custody, where he remained at this time.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to the police should call 101 and pass information for incident 12220140231,"they added.

A shopper who witnessed the incident while having a late evening shop at the store said it had been a 'terrifying' experience.

They said a member of staff ran out of the pharmacy area shouting: "Help me! He's got a saw."

They later saw police vans in the vicinity of York College.