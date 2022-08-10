A pioneering co-working space in the city centre has celebrated an anniversary with a transformational make-over to help people working from home get out of the house.

York Hub began in 2008 when small business owner John Logan bought a commercial property by auction at Peter Lane.

John said: "After 20 years of self-employment and running my own businesses, I looked around for the perfect working space where I still had my independence but could enjoy the sense of community that working alongside others brings. Nothing existed that fitted the bill back then.... so I decided to create it."

Since the initial launch that year, York Hub has featured twice in the popular BBC programme Homes Under The Hammer and has nurtured hundreds of businesses and workers including start ups, corporate remote and regional satellite workers, creatives, entrepreneurs, freelancers, project workers and established SMEs’s.

York Hub pioneered a brand new flexible and affordable way of working in the city centre in an atmosphere that was relaxed yet professional, collaborative yet independent, creative and friendly.

John says the benefits of coworking are now well documented: greater opportunities for collaboration, peer support, skills & idea sharing & cost saving and opportunities for professional and social relationships.

Member Andrew Copeland said: "York Hub has provided me with much needed separation of home and worklife. I now have separation and also the ability to get things done with minimal fuss in a great working environment with like minded people."

The makeover took place over the summer, with the hub re-opening last month to reveal an open, beautiful and contemporary workspace.

The relaunch promises even more flexible options available for workers using the workspace occasionally, a few times a week and for those who prefer a 24/7 dedicated desk.

The meeting room, collaboration area, kitchen, lockers and comfortable seating area, all surround a small courtyard to provide a fresh and sociable feel to the workspace. Existing members have always enjoyed the friendly, supportive atmosphere, great coffee and access to an oasis of calm bang in the middle of the city centre.

John said: “There is such a great bunch of people that work here and we get together socially a lot, whether it’s regular socials or walking and biking groups or just friendly chats over coffee. We also hold an annual ski trip, which must be a coworking space first and testament to the fact that we really do enjoy each other’s company!”

Places at the hub at Popeshead Court Offices are available. Details can be found at www.yorkhub.co.uk