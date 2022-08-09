FUN and good times are coming back to York as beer festival fans gather in the city - with ticket sales coming from as far as New Zealand and Canada.

York CAMRA is "delighted" to announce that the York Beer and Cider Festival will return to the city next month - running for three days between September 14 and 17.

Held on York’s picturesque Knavesmire in a large weatherproof marquee, the festival boasts Europe’s longest bar serving over 500 of the finest beers and ciders available.

The festival also celebrates Yorkshire’s status as the UK capital of brewing with the most Yorkshire beers available in any one venue.

The festival has an international reputation with people visiting from over 20 countries each year – with ticket sales from as far as Canada and New Zealand. It’s family - and dog - friendly with children, admitted to the site for free, welcome until 8pm.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "The good times are back – so grab your family and friends and head down to the Knavesmire for one of the UK’s friendliest beer festivals for fun, laughter and the chance to sample some of the best beers and ciders available.

"There’s something for everyone, live music from talented local bands, wandering magicians, face painting and gift stands."

As well as a wealth of Yorkshire fare, there will be a large selection of real ales from all over the British Isles as well as the famous keg wall – serving the very best craft beers. There will also be a top range of foreign beers available - as well as numerous World Wines, Meads and chilled Prosecco.

UK Cider drinkers will be making their usual pilgrimage to York as well - licking their lips at the selection of different traditional ciders from counties across the whole of the UK.

To complement the drinks, the spacious Knavesmire beer garden, which is Yorkshire’s biggest, hosts a wide variety of top-notch hot street food vendors with cuisine to suit all tastes for the many visitors.

There will be music from the likes of Vinnie Whitehead - a singer songwriter and acoustic artist, Harrison Puckering - a York- based musician performing acoustic covers of popular music stretching from the 60s to modern day and Jonny and the Dunebugs - playing 50s, 60s and 70s hits as your ultimate party band.

Everything has been thought of to make sure visitors get to the festival in good time with a special return Pullman Bus Service operating from opposite York Station directly to the festival site every hour from 11.30am.

Head over to the festival website at: www.yorkbeerfestival.com for advance tickets all other relevant festival information.