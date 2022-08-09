A RACIST banner was briefly hung from the wall of one of York's most-loved landmarks.
On Sunday afternoon (August 7) a small group of people were seen on the new rooftop at Clifford's Tower in Tower Street in York unfurling a gigantic banner with the words White Lives Matter emblazed on it.
One reader, who did not want to be named said: "We were near Clifford's Tower at about 2pm on Sunday and a group were flying this banner off the roof.
"I presume it wasn't sanctioned as security staff chased them soon after they brought it down."
A spokesperson for Clifford’s Tower said: “A banner was hung from Clifford’s Tower on Sunday for approximately five minutes before it was removed.”
White Lives Matter is a white supremacist phrase that originated in early 2015. It became popular with white supremacists as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement, which began as a way to protest police brutality against the Black community in America.
