CARERS at a home in North Yorkshire have asked members of the community to send in 100 birthday cards to surprise a special resident on her 100th Birthday.

Edna Shires, who has been a resident at Southlands Bupa Care Home in Harrogate for four years, will attain centenarian status on the August 13, and the team at Southlands are hoping to present her with as many birthday cards as possible from the local community to make her birthday as special as she is.