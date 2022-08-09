CARERS at a home in North Yorkshire have asked members of the community to send in 100 birthday cards to surprise a special resident on her 100th Birthday.
Edna Shires, who has been a resident at Southlands Bupa Care Home in Harrogate for four years, will attain centenarian status on the August 13, and the team at Southlands are hoping to present her with as many birthday cards as possible from the local community to make her birthday as special as she is.
Edna is set to celebrate her birthday in the company of fellow residents, staff and family.
Emma Adamson, senior care assistant at Southlands, said: “Edna always brightens my day with her smile and stories, we cannot wait to celebrate her special day with her.”
The Southlands community will be contributing to Edna’s big day – including Neil Ballinger, chef at Southlands, making her favourite raspberry and cream cake.
Anyone wishing to send Edna a card can post one to the home in 9 Ripon Road, Harrogate, HG1 2JA.
