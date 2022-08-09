A HOSPICE in North Yorkshire has launched its annual Sunrise Walk – with an updated route for 2022 to make the most of stunning bays nearby.
The event, organised by Saint Catherine's on Sunday September 25, will feature a six-mile route from the Sea Life Centre car park in Scarborough to the Spa Complex and back to maximise views of the sunrise.
The fundraising event is now in its 14th year and has raised nearly half a million pounds over the years for patient care at the hospice.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager for Saint Catherine’s, said: “The Sunrise Walk is such a special event and is a real highlight in our fundraising calendar. We can’t wait to welcome supporters back to a group event and enjoy the walk together.
“Whether you want to remember a loved one, take part as a team challenge, or simply if you’ve never seen a Scarborough sunrise before, there are so many reasons to take part – and you will be helping to make a real difference to our patients and their families.”
The Harbour Bar in Sandside will support the event again this year, providing free refreshments and a welcome stop-off at the halfway point.
Visit the Saint Catherine's website to sign up or find out more.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here