I fully agree with the problems presented by the Heronby plan that Makins’ outline (‘Selby local plan at risk if garden village scheme goes ahead’, online August 6).

I do wish however that people would describe Heronby’s c.4000 home development for what it is - a new town. It is due to this size and the scale of impact on a greenfield site and the wider traffic system that so many oppose it.

Heronby’s promotional material studiously avoids this description and loves to describe it as a utopian ‘village’ for this very reason.

Phil Wade, Carrs Meadow, Escrick