I fully agree with the problems presented by the Heronby plan that Makins’ outline (‘Selby local plan at risk if garden village scheme goes ahead’, online August 6).
I do wish however that people would describe Heronby’s c.4000 home development for what it is - a new town. It is due to this size and the scale of impact on a greenfield site and the wider traffic system that so many oppose it.
Heronby’s promotional material studiously avoids this description and loves to describe it as a utopian ‘village’ for this very reason.
Phil Wade, Carrs Meadow, Escrick
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel