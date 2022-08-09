What a great atmosphere at the York 10K I ran the York 10K again at the weekend. As always there was a superb atmosphere, with brilliant marshals and crowd support.
I do have two thoughts on the event, however:
- Having completed the Great North Run and other big events I think calling the seven or eight tents at the start area an ‘event village’ is pushing it a bit. Maybe in future an event street might be closer to the mark - unless the organisers have learnt about gilding the lily from local politicians?
- As a personal fitness trainer and sports therapist I question the point of a warm up that finishes 10 minutes before the start of the race. As much use as a chocolate fireguard in my humble opinion.
Mark Sullivan, Bransholme Drive, York
