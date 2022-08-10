A fast-growing York-based IT services company has announced a massive deal worth £291million.

Boxxe, which recently moved from Huby to Artemis House in Heworth, has secured what is believed to be one of the biggest public sector contracts of the year.

The deal is to manage the Microsoft Licensing Agreement for the Ministry of Defence (MOD) for three years.

It follows the company, incorporated in 1987, when it was known as Software Box Ltd, having a 30-years relationship with the government department, which is one of the largest Microsoft users in the UK public sector.

Boxxe says the deal will allow it to keep growing and bring jobs to the region, though it declined to give numbers.

Rob Hennessey, Head of Defence, National Security and Healthcare at Bsaid: “The MoD’s modernisation and transformation programmes place technology at their heart and the need to maximise its potential has never been greater.

“Boxxe’s skills, experience and expertise is focused on facilitating this, and we are delighted to have this opportunity to further support the MoD.”

The contract will also strengthen Boxxe’s growing relationship with Microsoft, which the company says is focused on “delivering modern, sustainable and cloud-oriented outcomes for end users.”

Boxxe is what is known as a Microsoft Gold Partner, which means has signed an agreement to give the global giant its highest standards and closest working arrangements.

As Microsoft Gold Partners, boxxe says it is experts in providing licence management, expertise and resources from these highly innovative productivity platforms.

Boxxe will work with MoD staff to ensure every department can make the most of Microsoft technology as the government department aims to transform its use of technology to support its operations ‘swiftly and efficiently.’

The company has a focus on the public sector, though is reported to be planning a shift into the corporate market.

National IT media has reported this latest deal follows other recent public sector wins including a cloud mobile services contract with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs worth £4.5 million; a £2.1 million contract for Verint encryption licences with the Department for Work and Pensions; a £9.3 million contract with South Yorkshire Police; and an agreement with Kent Police worth up to £21 million. It has also worked with the NHS, King’s College London,the Atomic Weapons Establishment and West Yorkshire Police.

