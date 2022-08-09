Will Councillor Chris Cullwick explain to the residents of Leeman Road (and regular users of the route) why such an important item as the closure of Leeman Road was moved from the first item on the planning agenda to the last? (Rail Museum Scheme gets green light, August 6).

Was Cllr Cullwick aware that Cllr Jonny Crawshaw had to leave early and so would have been unable to vote against the motion? Had the item not been moved to the and of the meeting Cllr Cullwick’s casting vote in favour of the motion would not have been needed and the motion to close such an important route for so many people would have been beaten.