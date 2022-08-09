A SPARK from a plough hitting a stone is thought to have started a fire in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 6pm last night (August 8) after reports of a fire in Butterwick near Malton.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Scarborough, Filey and Malton responded to a report of a fire to three stubble fields.

"The fire which had spread to a tractor causing significant damage.

"Crews worked with a number of local farmers to extinguish the fire and create fire breaks with tractors.

"The fire was believed to have been caused by a spark from a plough hitting a stone."