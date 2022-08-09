YORK'S heatwave is now expected to peak at 31C later this week - and could end with thunderstorms next week.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup originally expected a maximum of 29C on Thursday and Friday.
But it now says the city should see a maximum of 26C today with almost cloudless skies, 30C tomorrow and 31C, or 88F, on Thursday.
That is still about eight degrees cooler than the record-breaking heatwave of last month, which saw York swelter in 39C.
Friday and Saturday should see 29C in York, Sunday 27C and Monday 'only' 23C, when thundery showers, with possible lightning, is expected.
Tenperatures should continue to fall nexty week to 19C by Wednesday, with more light rain expected.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel