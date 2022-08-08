DAME Olivia Newton-John has died, aged 73.
The British-born singer - best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in which she starred opposite John Travolta as Sandym - died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.
Her husband John Easterling wrote on Instagram: “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.
“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.
“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”
Mr Easterling added that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Newton-John’s foundation.
