BRITAIN'S longest serving panto dame has defended Dick Turpin's good name from the 'woke folk' who want it changing to Richard because 'Dick' is too rude for their kids.

Berwick Kaler starred in Dick Turpin Rides Again at York's Grand Opera House last Christmas and has previously starred in pantos at York Theatre Royal featuring Dick Whittington.

Asked by The Press for his reaction to the York tourist attraction's revelations about parental reaction to its new Dick Turpin show, he said: "I've never met Dick Turpin or Dick Whittington (nor his cat for that matter), so I can't say if they preferred Dick to Richard!

"What I do hope is that children will cling on for as long as possible to their innocent sense of fun and laughter without interference from a few 'woke' folk who need to 'wake' up and get their sense of humour back."

The parents' pleas have also been rubbished by a number of Press readers, one of whom said: "Ludicrous, laughable, for god's sake,what is this world coming to?"

He added, as an aside to Chief Reporter Mike Laycock: "With your surname Mike, you’ll be asked to change that too."

Another welcomed the dungeon's decision to refuse to change Dick's name, saying: "Well done to York Dungeon for not succumbing to the small minority of cancel culture parents! Hes always been a Dick, and long may that always be the case!"