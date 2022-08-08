ONE of York's best charity bookshops has revealed where its new home is.
Amnesty International's shop in Goodramgate closed down in March after a decade trading in the street, saying it was time to move on - but without saying where it was going.
Now there's good news for fans of the shop: signs have appeared in the window of shop premises in Micklegate - in the flatter stretch close to the city centre and junction with Skeldergate - stating: "Yorkbookshop@Amnesty.org.uk, and stating: "Opening soon - volunteers needed."
They add: "If you love books, enjoy being part of a friendly team and have some hours to give, please get in touch about our volunteering opportunities."
The property was let by Blacks Property Consultants, according to its website.
