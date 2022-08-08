A memorial service for York teacher, historian and heritage champion Darrell Buttery will be held at York Minster at 1.30 pm on August 30. Members of the public are invited.

Mr Buttery, who lived on Tadcaster Road, passed away at St Leonard’s Hospice on July 27, aged 81. He had been ill with cancer for some time.

Tributes poured in on social media following news of Mr Buttery’s death– not least from former pupils of Nunthorpe Grammar, where he had been a hugely popular teacher of English.

One former pupil, James Dawson, wrote: “Inspirational teachers stay with us and make our lives richer – my house is full of books as a result of his teaching.”

“Very wise man and great teacher.... R.I.P. Sir” added Martin Recchia on Facebook.

As well as an inspirational teacher, Mr Buttery was, at various times, chair of both York Civic Trust and the York Georgian Society and Governor of York’s Merchant Adventurers.

He also wrote several books on the history and heritage of York.

Andrew Morrison, the chief executive of York Civic Trust, said: “An inspirational, popular and valued member of York Society and champion of York’s Heritage, he will be sorely missed by all those who knew him.”

Funeral directors JG Fielder have set up an obituary page for Mr Buttery on Facebook, where you can make donations to St Leonard’s Hospice, where he spent his final days.

You can visit the page at https://bit.ly/3P78YrR