The boss of a hog roast company says he didn’t realise he had to apply for planning permission to change the use of a shop to a radio station.

His comments follow City of York Council calling for the York Roast Group to ‘regularise’ planning matters concerning 82-84 Goodramgate, where Y01 Radio opened a small studio last August.

The roast group has now submitted a retrospective application for internal and external alterations to the Grade II-listed building.

The work, it said, is “in conjunction with change of use from barber shop to combined radio station and food delivery and pick-up operation.”

The planning application says the building has seen many changes over the decades, with the latest work starting in May 2021 'without consent' but not completed.

The building was previously used as a hairdresser’s under the Class E commercial, business and service planning category. A radio station also comes under Class E under the latest planning guidance.

However, YO1 Radio in January received a letter from the council calling for it to ‘regularise’ the planning status for the premises, noting work had been carried out upon it, including installing a small radio studio in part of them.

The letter advised that the radio station use was 'unlikely' to be the subject of enforcement action and recent works on the building were an improvement on what was there before.

The application said the work included replacing walls and plasterboard but there was no alteration to or removal of historic fabric.

The changes would help their neighbouring food business and bring a historic building fully back into use, creating an overall public benefit.

"The radio studio use adds activity, interest and vitality to the street," it added.

Wayne Chadwick, Managing Director of both YO1 Radio and The York Roast Co, told The Press this week: “We have had a huge level of support and positive feedback for our studio on Goodramgate. It adds both vitality and accessibility and, although it isn't our main studio, it does position us right into the heart of our community. The regular interaction with passers-by brings added energy and vibrancy to the street.”

He added: “In truth we always considered that the existing planning was in line with the proposed use and didn't realise that we would need to make an application."

"YO1 Radio is going from strength to strength, and we believe that we are already becoming York’s go to local commercial station following the demise of Minster FM."

“We have just celebrated the first anniversary of our relaunch and already can claim not only wonderful listening figures, but independent research shows us as the most recognised local commercial radio station in the area.”