MENTAL health patients and their therapists from York have taken to the waves on a 'voyage to recovery.'
Nine patients of Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) joined members of York's early intervention in psychosis (EIP) team and a professional crew as they set sail out of Hartlepool Marina at the weekend.
They will make their way up the North East coast to Scotland, before returning to the port later this week after their adventure of a lifetime to help raise awareness and promote recovery for those experiencing early psychosis.
TEWV psychological therapist Martin Hopkins said: “Psychosis is an isolating illness and there is unfortunately a lot of stigma attached to it. If a person experiences psychosis it can be scary and confusing, and often people can withdraw from day-to-day life.
“The aim of this exciting sailing voyage is to integrate challenging, learning activities as part of a structured therapeutic environment."
