FOUR people are facing big bills after they failed to respond to court summons for motoring offences or fare dodging and were convicted in their absence.
Jamie Luke Brown, 31, of Bell Close, Wigginton, got eight penalty points and was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after he was convicted at Bradford Magistrates Court of driving without insurance.
Zoe Holborn, 36, of Turnberry Drive, Acomb, got four penalty points and was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £44 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after she was convicted at Bradford Magistrates Court of speeding through roadworks on the A64 in Leeds.
Benjamin Road, 33, of Kingsland Terrace, off Leeman Road, York, must pay £419.20 for his £15.20 train journey from Gilberdyke to York. He was convicted of fare dodging at Kirklees Magistrates Court, fined £220 and ordered to pay £15.20 compensation to Northern Trains Ltd, £150 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge.
Connor Dale, 26, of Volta Street, Selby, must pay £408.20 for a £4.20 journey from Sherburn-in-Elmet to Selby. He was convicted of fare dodging at Kirklees Magistrates Court, fined £220, and was ordered to pay £4.20 compensation to Northern Trains Ltd, a £34 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.
