AN investigation is underway after reports that a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in York.

North Yorkshire Police say they investigating a sexual assault that happened on Wednesday, July 27 at about 6.45pm on the number 1 First Bus.

Officer say a woman was approached by a white man, aged 15 to 16 years old, who was approximately 5ft 3ins tall, had short dark hair and wore a black coat and dark jeans.

A police spokesman said: "He proceeded to sexually assault the woman by groping her.

"He is believed to have been with a second youth of roughly the same age who was described as ginger and pale.

"A police investigation was launched when the incident was reported and a number of lines of enquiry are currently under way.

"Officers are trying to trace passengers who were on the bus around the same time, as they may have witnessed the incident or have information that could help the investigation."

The First York number 1 service runs from Chapelfields to Wigginton via the city centre, New Earswick and Haxby.

Please email Jayne.Plumb@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 973 Plumb.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220137979.