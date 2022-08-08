AMONG defendants sentenced recently at York Magistrates Court were a noisy neighbour and a hospital employee who turned thief.
Claire Louise Coyle, 45, of St Stephen’s Road, Acomb, had a large TV and speakers confiscated after she was convicted at trial of breaching a noise abatement order. She was ordered to pay £654 consisting of a £120 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £500 prosecution costs.
Julie Ainley, 40, of Brentwood Crescent, off Hull Road, York, pleaded guilty to stealing books worth more than £800 from York Hospital, where she was an employee. She was made subject to a 12-month community order with 50 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge.
Simon Michael Hughes, 45, of no fixed address, was jailed for nine months. He admitted burgling two hotels in York. He was also ordered to pay a £187 statutory surcharge.
