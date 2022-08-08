A DRIVER has been arrested after a vehicle failed to stop following a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a crash on the A19 Southbound, near Osmotherley yesterday (August 7).

The incident happened at 6.20am a single vehicle, a black Land Rover Range Rover.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and was located a short distance later away from the A19.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving offences.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

In particular, officers are appealing for dash camera footage from vehicles travelling on the northbound or southbound sections of the A19 at between 6.10am and 6.35am on the day.

If you can help, please email Jack.Dodsworth@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Traffic Constable 1255 Jack Dodsworth.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220139061 when passing on information that could help the police investigation.