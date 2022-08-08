MORE than 100 paintings will be on display and available to purchase for charity at the entrance to York Racecourse at the weekend.

The Outdoor Community Art Gallery, SmART is back on Sunday (August 14) from 11am until 3pm.

All art has been donated from the local community, children and adults, plus some professional artists have contributed pieces for the community project.

This is the third year that the community in Southbank have come together to produce the canvases, selling each one to residents of all ages and abilities to produce artwork, which is displayed at the entrance to the racecourse. All artwork is for sale, to raise more funds for three nominated charities - The Trussell Trust, The Island and Home Leone.

"This event’s aim is to bring the community together, to create art for everyone to enjoy, whilst raising money for local and overseas charities," a spokesperson for SmART said.

There will also be a selection of art and craft stalls in the field by the entrance to the racecourse at the top of Knavesmire Crescent.

If you would like more information, get in touch with the team on: Jo@family-dalgleish.co.uk or call 07941 002024.