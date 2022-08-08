SIX colleagues from a city estate agent ran the York 10k yesterday (August 7), raising money for mental health charity Mind.

The group from Preston Baker York completed the run and raised £863 for the charity, surpassing their initial fundraising target of £600.

Starting from Knavesmire Road, next to York Racecourse, the run took runners past famous York landmarks, such as the Minster and Clifford’s Tower, as they raced through the city.

The Preston Baker runners were Jenny Peacock, Megan Griffiths, Anna Greaves, Julia Pease, Honor Davage and Susan Preston.

Susan Preston said: “The York 10K was such a great event and there was great camaraderie in the Preston Baker group, with everyone supporting each other round, and the people cheering us on through York were fabulous.

“We wanted to support the great work of York Mind in providing a wide range of services to help individuals as they recover from a variety of mental health conditions.

"Mental ill-health affects many people and anything that can be done to raise awareness and combat stigma is to be supported.”

If you would like to support the group you can still donate on their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/PrestonBaker10kfundraiser