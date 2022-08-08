A YORK schoolgirl has seen her drawings come to life on the side of lorry after winning a Nestlé design competition.
Lia Manet, 11, of Strensall, whose father Bruno is involved in managing international transport between Nestlé sites and mother Tracey works in HR services, took part in a 'Design a Lorry' contest open to employee's children.
As the contest results were announced at a Nestlé summer family fun event on Sunday, the former Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy pupil was startled to see a lorry carrying the design being driven onto the York site.
The competition theme was sustainability, and her winning design features the three Rs: reduce, reuse, recycle, plus an illustration of the planet with a smiley face.
The finished road trailer will be used by Nestlé to transport food and beverage products across the UK and Ireland, towed by one of Nestlé’s bio-LNG fuel trucks, which emit up to 95 per cent less carbon than traditional diesel trucks.
Richard Hastings, Head of Logistics at Nestlé UK and Ireland, said: “The winning design by Lia was a brilliantly drawn illustration and had a great message to reduce, reuse, and recycle that will now be seen all over the country."
