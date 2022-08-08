FOUR occupants of a car that crashed near York left the scene before police could speak to them - and officers have launched an appeal.

The crash happened on A1237 near the A1237/A59 roundabout in Upper Poppleton, York at 8.50am on Thursday August 4.

The vehicles involved were a Grey Kia Rio and a Blue Volkswagen Polo.

An ambulance was called on scene for the driver of the Kia Rio and confirmed no injuries.

It is believed that there were four male occupants inside the VW Polo, one with a possible head injury, who left the scene before police arrived.

The stretch of road was partially closed until 11.15am, while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be recovered.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

In particular, officers are appealing for any possible dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident.

If you can help, please email eduard.pataki@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Eduard Pataki.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220136997 when passing on details.