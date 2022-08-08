YORK Dungeon says several parents have asked it to change Dick Turpin's name to Richard - because 'Dick' is just too rude for their children.

A spokesperson said the infamous highwayman, who was hanged in York, had returned to the York tourist attraction this year - with visitors able to take a 'seriously spooky' ride in his carriage.

But they said the dungeon had received several comments from parents, requesting the historical figure be renamed as Richard, so as not to offend young ears 'due to the apparent rude nature' of Dick.

"The York Dungeon, however, has remained firm in its stance, stating that the Dick Turpin show will remain in the same name, despite the complaints," they said.

General manager Mark Mattinson said: "We were shocked to receive complaints to change his name but despite any potentially rude connotations, we’re here to say that Dick is here to stay!

“The York Dungeon is renowned for revealing the deepest and darkest secrets of the city’s unique past – whether that includes Dick or not.

“The character is one of our most frightful foes, and we know how much our guests enjoy interacting with him, along with our other rogues and rascals throughout our shows.

"Our Dick’s Back carriage ride is the grand finale of our York Dungeon tour, and thousands of guests have already enjoyed this thrilling end to their visit."