A YORK primary school has stepped in with an offer of help after a nursery closed without warning over the weekend.

As The Press reported on Saturday (August 6) The Village Pre School, in Osbaldwick, closed without warning, parents claim, leaving them stuck for September placements and summer childcare arrangements.

They told parents on the evening of Friday, August 5, that the nursery has now closed for good without prior warning.

And parents told The Press that they were informed via email that evening to collect their children’s belongings before the end of the day - with parents claiming that they were only sent the email 25 minutes before.

This morning the head teacher of a nearby school has stepped forward to offer support to parents and carers who feel they were left stranded.

Matthew Brown, head of Osbaldwick Primary Academy, situated close to The Village Pre-school, said his school wanted to try to help the community.

“I know a number of parents are very concerned that suddenly they are left without a nursery place in September,” he said.

“While we cannot guarantee places, we will do what we can within our own nursery to accommodate children and offer flexible provision for busy, working parents who are now unexpectedly seeking solutions.”

Osbaldwick Primary Academy, which has dedicated early years facilities at The Leyes, can provide up to 30 hours free for eligible parents.

All three- and four-year olds are entitled to 15 hours free nursery provision.

“We already have a number of children booked in for September but there is room for more,” said Mr Brown. “Anyone interested should email admin.osb@ebor.academy leaving their name and contact details, and a member of the team will be in touch.

“For many parents and carers, starting nursery at a primary school means their children get to know the teachers, premises and facilities so that the move to Reception is then a lot smoother,” he said.

Osbaldwick Primary Academy is part of Ebor Academy Trust, which operates seven schools across York and a further 16 in Selby, on the Yorkshire Coast and in Hull and the East Riding.

As The Press reported on Saturday, the holiday club, which was a service that provided summer holiday childcare, was supposed to start this week, and parents are now having to find a nursery school placement for their child for September.

The Press has contacted Welcome Nurseries, who ran the nursery, and the Osbaldwick parish council for explanation, and will publish it as soon as we can.

One parent had a child at the nursery and now must find her another place elsewhere and holiday childcare arrangements while she is at work.

She said: “We were given absolutely no warning that this was a possibility or explanation as to why this has happened so suddenly and 25 minutes notice to go and collect anything of our children’s belongings that was left there.

“Most of the nurseries are now full for September, and all schools are closed now for summer – there’s now two-, three-, and four-year-olds without a nursery to go to and trying to find one for September is going to be extremely difficult.”

Another parent of two, with one at the nursery, has claimed to The Press that due to the short notice, many parents could not collect their children's belongings in time.

He said: "I had to leave work when I received this email due to work being a 30 minute drive away, and when I got to the nursery, other parents were all there very unhappy.

“We tried calling the telephone, ringing the bell, knocking on the door, and they refused to answer despite a car in the car park who we assumed was staff.

“They have now said we have to come on Sunday morning to access belongings.

“I’m currently thinking about other nurseries nearby, but it is stressful thinking about it."