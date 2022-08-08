POLICE have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in York.
Electrical items were stolen after a house on Dudley Street, the Groves, was broken into.
It happened between 3pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday, 6 July and despite ongoing investigations the suspect remains outstanding.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email beth.williams@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 739 Beth Williams.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12220117047 when passing on information.
