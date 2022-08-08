A GRASSROOTS football league in York was honoured at a national awards ceremony last month.

York Minister Engineering League was recognised at the 2022 England Football and McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards national ceremony on July 30, held at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium - as it was named the national winner of the prestigious Grassroots League of the year award.

The England Football & McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards recognise and celebrate the tireless volunteers who dedicate countless hours to inspire those in the grassroots community. The awards are now in their thirteenth year and York Minister Engineering League joins a long list of inspirational grassroots football heroes who have been recognised by the programme.

The York Minister Engineering League is one of the largest and most successful amateur leagues in the country. Operating in a 35-mile radius around the City of York the league boasts around 90 teams.

While the leagues primary focus is on providing good natured competition to the local clubs, the league often puts sporting competition aside to focus helping their local communities. Whether its helping to raise over £5000 for York Against Cancer or putting league rivalries aside to support the local air ambulance.

The league leads by the example of its many long-serving dedicated committee members who put their many years of experience to good use, making both the league and their local community the best it possibly can be. The York Minister Engineering League is an example of the positive impact a grassroots league can have on its members as well as their local community.

Members from York Minister Engineering League accepted their award from football legend Pat Jennings ahead of The FA Community Shield, which saw Premier League champions Manchester City play FA Cup winners Liverpool. During the half time break, members from York Minister Engineering League joined the other winners on the pitch in front of the King Power Stadium crowd.

“It has been a really great year for the grassroots football community. That’s why I’m so proud to be here at Leicester to honour these incredible winners. The team behind York Minister Engineering League should be extremely proud of their accomplishments, allowing the grassroots game to continue to flourish” said McDonald’s ambassador for former professional footballer, Sir Geoff Hurst.

