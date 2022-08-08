A BOY was taken to hospital after getting his arm caught in a lift door in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 8pm last night (August 7) after reports of a child injured in Albion Road, Scarborough.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a child with his arm trapped in a lift.
"Crews released the child using small tools and the casualty was transported to hospital with a suspected broken arm."
