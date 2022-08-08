A WOMAN was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a roundabout and caught fire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 8.30pm last night (August 7) to the A59 at Bolton Bridge not far from Bolton Abbey.
A service spokesman said: "Aappliances from Skipton attended a single vehicle crash where an Audi Q2 left the road, collided with a roundabout and caught fire.
"A woman driver in her 20s was out on arrival arrival and treated by paramedics for a neck injuries.
"Fire Service crews extinguished the fire and made the scene and vehicle safe.
"Two breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a thermal imaging camera and lighting was used at this incident.
"The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital for further treatment."
