POLICE in North Yorkshire are currently searching for missing a missing man.
The force say that 85-year-old Gino Francioli was last seen on Bridge View Road in Ripon yesterday afternoon (Sunday, August 7) and officers are becoming very concerned for his safety.
He is described as tall with white hair and was wearing a black coat and possibly carrying a blue rucksack.
Anyone who has seen Gino is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 with any information, or call 999 if you have an immediate sighting of Gino.
