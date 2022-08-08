YORK is set for another heatwave - but this one will not be as hot as the 39C record-breaker of last month.

BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says temperatures will start climbing today, to 24C, but with some cloud around.

Tomorrow will see a maximum of 27C, amid lots of sunshoine, and Wednesday and Thursday will see the hottest weather, 29C, or 84F, with wall-to-wall sunshine.

Temperatures will slowly decline then, down to 28C on Friday, 26C on Saturday and 25C on Sunday.