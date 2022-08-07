The Tockwith Show today has lived up to its promise of being bigger and better than ever.

A record turnout is enjoying its many delights, with the show still on in the scenic village west of York.

Organisers expect today’s one -day show, known as “The Greatest Small Show in Yorkshire”, to well exceed its typical 8,000 audience.

The thriving attraction saw a host of new features, for the show, the first since the covid lockdowns.

There were also more than three hundred prize classes ranging from farm animals and pets to show jumping and the ever-popular and fiercely competitive jams.

Committee Chair Georgina Watson says it’s great to be back for the first show in three years, which she believes was behind the record turnbout, also helped by the fine weather.

“We have added a few new things,” she said, “including getting the message out there on social media.”

New features included performing sheep and a sandpit for children. The children’s education area has also increased in size, giving families better value with free attractions.

“The children are loving the sandpit,” Georgina continued.

Around the show, people were enjoying the pigs, horses, pigeons, rabbits, falcons, dogs, tractors and classic cars. There were also 60 stalls for shopping.

An extensive range of food stalls and coffee vans were also doing a bustling trade, as was the beer tent, staffed by volunteers.

Among the traders were Molly Cavell of Cliffe, near Selby, who runs the York lamb orphanage. Molly said this was her first Tockwith Show, which she was finding “really good.” The Robertson family from Leeds (pictured with the lamb) said they too enjoy the show for its animals.

Gerry Kilsby of Great Ouseburn was showing his Ford Mustang at the Tockwith show for the first time. He has owned the 1964 model for three years but due to Covid restrictions has only just begun showing it, winning Best Heritage Car at the recent Aldborough Show near Boroughbridge.

“It love Tockwith show. It’s always neat and tidy,” he said.

And there is always something to surprise.

You could say every man, or woman, and their dog were there. Our canine companions were also out in record numbers, keeping their owners under control.

Indeed, as many dogs and their owners enjoyed the horses, the pigs, the sheep, the classic vehicles, and so on, you could even see many pooches enjoying dogs performing to the theme tune of ‘The Great Escape.’

Tockwith Show runs well into late afternoon.

Full details of the programme and tickets can be found at the Show’s website www.tockwithshow.org.uk