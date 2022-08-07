A MISSING man has been found safe and well.
The Press reported this morning that North Yorkshire Police had issued an appeal to help find Peter Levi, 80, from York.
He was last seen leaving home in the Rawcliffe and Clifton area today (Sunday, August 7) at 9.50am, and officers became concerned for his wellbeing when he failed to return.
This afternoon, at 1.20pm, officers reported that he has now been found safe and well, and thank everyone who shared their appeal.
