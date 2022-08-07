AN URGENT appeal has gone out to try and find a missing York man.
North Yorkshire Police has reported that Peter Levi, 80, left his home on foot in the Clifton and Rawcliffe area of York this morning (Sunday, August 7), at around 9.50am.
Officers are very concerned for his safety and are asking members of the public to contact them if they believe they have seen Peter or know where he is now.
Peter has been described as having grey hair, a beard, and wears glasses.
He was last seen wearing a burgundy long sleeved top, a blue and white striped t-shirt and blue shoes.
If you have seen Peter please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, if you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999.
Incident number 161 of 7 August.
