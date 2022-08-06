A NURSERY school in York has closed without warning, parents claim, leaving them stuck for September placements and summer childcare arrangements.

The Village Pre School, in Osbaldwick, told parents on the evening of Friday, August 5, that the nursery has now closed for good without prior warning.

Parents have told The Press that they were informed via email that evening to collect their children’s belongings before the end of the day - with parents claiming that they were only sent the email 25 minutes before.

A screenshot of the email that parents received from Welcome Nurseries Picture: Parent

The holiday club, which was a service that provided summer holiday childcare, was supposed to start next week, and parents are now having to find a nursery school placement for their child for September.

The Press has contacted Welcome Nurseries, who ran the nursery, and the Osbaldwick parish council for explanation, and will publish it as soon as we can.

One parent had a child at the nursery and now must find her another place elsewhere and holiday childcare arrangements while she is at work.

She said: “We were given absolutely no warning that this was a possibility or explanation as to why this has happened so suddenly and 25 minutes notice to go and collect anything of our children’s belongings that was left there.

“Most of the nurseries are now full for September, and all schools are closed now for summer – there’s now two-, three-, and four-year-olds without a nursery to go to and trying to find one for September is going to be extremely difficult.”

Another parent of two, with one at the nursery, has claimed to The Press that due to the short notice, many parents could not collect their children's belongings in time.

He said: "I had to leave work when I received this email due to work being a 30 minute drive away, and when I got to the nursery, other parents were all there very unhappy.

“We tried calling the telephone, ringing the bell, knocking on the door, and they refused to answer despite a car in the car park who we assumed was staff.

“They have now said we have to come on Sunday morning to access belongings.

“I’m currently thinking about other nurseries nearby, but it is stressful thinking about it."