The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from children's toys to summer essentials.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, August 7.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday at Aldi you can get everything you need to remodel you're home and treat the kids to some summer toys too.

Deco Style Paint Sprayer (Aldi)

If you want to give the home a coat of fresh paint but don't have the time then the Deco Style Paint Sprayer might just be for you. The paint sprayer makes painting faster, easier and smooth. With an extension rod so you get those hard-to-reach places and a flow rate of approx. 1.5 litres/min, you can rest assured that you'll get a perfectly smooth, streak-free finish. You can get it now for £179.99 via Aldi.

Whether you're sanding down a new table or building a treehouse, the Ferrex 100mm Belt & Disc Sander makes it easy peasy. Designed with a fully adjustable belt to 90° and the sanding table swings from 0 to 45° it gives you a huge amount of flexibility for sanding different-sized projects. And you can get it now for £89.99.

Wooden Balance Bike Scooter (Aldi)

Let the kids have hours of fan with a Wooden Balance Bike Scooter perfect for riding around in the back garden. In a choice of grey or pink, the balance bike will introduce them to bikes and balance in a safe environment. And you can get them now for £34.99 each via Aldi.

Have fun in the sun whilst staying safe with the Little Town Kids' Spot Teepee. Perfect for popping up in the garden to shade from the sun or a bedroom, this Teepee makes a great reading nook. It has an adorable print is also has mesh windows so they can keep an eye out. You can get it now for £34.99 via Aldi.

Lidl Middle Aisle:

This weekend at Lidl you can get all your garden gear and some household bits and bobs.

Livarno Home Reclining Chair (Lidl)

Sit back relax and catch some sun with the Livarno Home Reclining Chair that is perfect for a balcony, patio or garden. It has six positions with an adjustable backrest and a footrest. With comfortable armrests and easy care, and you can get it now for £54.99 or two for £100.

Be the champion of the BBQ with the Grill-Meister Kettle Barbecue that makes cooking easy peasy. It has a chrome-plated cooking grate with a diameter of 44cm, a fire bowl with adjustable ventilation and a lid with an adjustable air vent for optimising the cooking temperature. Plus it has a practical storage shelf, and you can it now for just £29.99.

Kärcher Window Vac (Lidl)

Have sparkly clean and streak-free windows with the Kärcher Window Vac the innovative cordless window vacuum. It has Electric suction that prevents dripping and a combination of spray bottle and microfibre mop cover ensures effective streak-free cleaning. Plus, it's lightweight too and you can it now for £44.99.

Make hovering easy with the Beldray Airspire Cordless Vacuum that lets you clean your home in just one charge. The powerful and lightweight vacuum has 500ml dust container effectively captures dirt and debris, 2 in 1 crevice and brush tool and motorised LED floor brush. You can get it now for £69.99.