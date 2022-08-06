UK Drivers face fines of up to £5,000 for an immature action when in control of a car in very particular driving conditions.

With spells of rain in between warm temperatures this summer, motorists are being reminded of how to behave in we conditions.

One rule drivers need to know involves driving in puddles of water in wet conditions.

Although the urge to soak a pedestrian may be strong, it has been highlighted as a £5,000 offence according to new research from Zuto.

What does the law say about splashing pedestrians in your car?





According to the Road Traffic Act 1988 in reference to careless and inconsiderate driving, the law is clear.

It states: “If a person drives a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road or other public place without due care and attention, or without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road or place, he is guilty of an offence.”

This means that speeding up through a puddle at the side of the road to splash an unsuspecting pedestrian is actually illegal and can land you a fine of up to £5,000!

The best way to avoid this is to either slow down when going through the puddle (if safe to do so) to minimise the impact or to go around the puddle and avoid it completely (again, only if safe to do so).

So, although it may seem like a harmless prank, it’s worth thinking twice the next time you drive in wet conditions.