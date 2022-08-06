A YOUNG woman who was reported missing earlier today has been found.

North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal to help find Aimee-Louise Bentley-Taffinder, who was last seen on the Boroughbridge High Street, on Friday, August 5, at 3.15pm.

The 18 year old had failed to return home and concerns grew for her safety.

Officers are pleased to report that she has been found and thank everyone who shared their appeal.

 

 