AN urgent appeal has gone out to try and find a missing young woman believed to be in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police has reported that Aimee-Louise Bentley-Taffinder was last seen on the Boroughbridge High Street, on Friday, August 5, at 3.15pm.
The 18 year old failed to return home and concerns are growing for her safety, and extensive searches and enquiries are ongoing with support of the British Transport Police in York.
Aimee-Louise is described as white, 5ft 3in tall with shoulder-length brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a blue jumper, blue shorts, white trainers and carrying a light blue-green backpack.
If you have seen a woman matching Aimee-Louise’s description since 3.15pm on Friday, or have information that could help the missing person investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
For immediate sightings of Aimee-Louise, please dial 999.
Please quote reference number 12220138341 when providing details.
