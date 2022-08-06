Two new care homes catering for nearly 150 people in total are to be built after councillors gave the go-ahead.

A 64-bedroom residential care home will be constructed on the site of the former council-owned Oakhaven care home, which has been empty since 2016, in Acomb Road.

The home, to be operated by Burlington Care, will be three-storeys high, have 19 parking spaces and a residents’ garden.

Planning consultant Tim Ross said there was a “huge need” in York for care accommodation, with the city currently needing 500 more beds.

He added: “This is an ideal place for a care home. It’s a highly sustainable location in an urban area that allows residents to stay in the city when needs become greater, allows easy access to visitors and relatives and it’s a really good catchment area for the 64 staff who’ll work at the care home.”

Cllr Katie Lomas asked if retaining the existing building had been considered, but Mr Ross said its age and size made it unsuitable for modern requirements, including en-suite bedrooms.

Holgate ward councillor Kallum Taylor welcomed the plans but expressed disappointment that a council promise to look at other options for the site was not followed through.

Oakhaven Care Home, in York

Cllr Janet Looker said: “It’s a wonderful site for older people to be and not feel cut off from their community.”

Councillors on the planning committee also approved plans for a 72-bedroom care home, to be operated by Burghley Care, on the site of the York Wheelchair Centre off Shipton Road.

The building, Blue Beck House, was home to the laundry of Clifton Hospital in the late nineteenth century and there were some public objections about the loss of heritage as a result of its demolition.

Consideration was given to converting it but the developer said it would result in a maximum of 26 bed spaces, which would not prove viable.

Ian Ward, of developer Torsion Care, said: “Energy efficiency is key and we’ll ensure this by using green and sustainable solutions such as air or ground source heat pumps, providing underfloor heating and hot water, photovoltaic panels on the roof and upgraded wall, floor and roof insulation.”