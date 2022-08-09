'HORSEY-HUGS' were given to hospice patients by a racehorse ahead of the Sky Bet Ebor festival.

Former two-time Group One winner and York Racecourse Equine Ambassador, Remy, visited St Leonard’s Hospice, a York charity which provides support to people who are terminally ill, with his friend, Poppy the pony.

The clinical team at St Leonard’s moved the patients in their wheelchairs and beds to the hospice entrance so they could become close to the horses and receive some ‘horsey-hugs’, ahead of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival, which begins at York Racecourse on Saturday, August 22.

Diane, a patient at St Leonard’s hospice shares a moment with York Racecourse equine ambassador Remy Picture: Jeremy Phillips

Through a partnership with New Beginnings and York Racecourse, Remy was appointed as the racecourse ambassador, visiting groups and communities who may benefit from meeting a racehorse.

William Derby, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course at York Racecourse, said: “I know from personal experience the positive effect that can be gained from people spending time with horses and it was a privilege to see the impact of Remy on everyone from the St Leonard’s community.

“With our flagship Ebor Festival just two weeks away we wanted to support the work of our local hospice by providing some comfort to patients and their families who are currently going through an exceedingly difficult time.

“Remy and Poppy both brought a much-needed ray of sunshine to the patients and team at St Leonard’s and we are grateful to them and the New Beginnings team and everyone at the hospice who helped make this important visit happen”.

Two of the hospice patients who are said to have been ‘visibly uplifted’ from meeting the horses were, Josephine, with her husband and daughter Holly, and Diane, along with the volunteers, nurses and doctors.

Frances Pantin, occupational therapist at St Leonard’s Hospice, added: “We were absolutely thrilled to have a special visit from Remy and Poppy. It certainly brightened up our day and created some very special memories for Diane, Josephine and her family.”

Remy has won nearly £600,000 during his racing career but has now retired.

He was trained by Robert Cowell and won the Group One King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot and Prix de L’Abbaye in Longchamp, France.

He has also raced twice at York Racecourse in the Group One Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

Founders of New Beginnings, Kevin and Pam Atkinson, said: “After being an outstanding athlete on the racecourse, it’s a very touching experience to now see Remy being so quiet, gentle, and caring with people, particularly with those who are in pain physically or mentally.

“I think Remy and Poppy nearly ate their bodyweight in carrots during their visit – but they both absolutely deserve it!”.