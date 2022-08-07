DO you recognise this part of York?

The pub on the left is a bit of a giveaway - and the shape of the street hasn't changed much over the years.

Our photo today shows The Woolpack Inn in Fawcett Street, Fishergate, dating from the 1930s.

At the time of the image, Gladys Darch was the tenant.

The restaurant in the middle of the photograph is now the popular Indian eatery, The Garden of India.

Fawcett Street from Google Maps showing the Garden of India restaurant

Can you recognise the make of car to the left of the photograph?

The photo comes from City of York Council/Explore York Libraries and Archives.

