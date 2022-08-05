A new initiative to encourage children to open up on the most sensitive issues has been launched by libraries across North Yorkshire.
Tough Topics packs consist of books and activities chosen by librarians and professionals to help children aged three to eight process their emotions and discuss difficult life-changing events.
The aim is for children to talk to their families using practical activities included in each pack. They are based around the arrival of a new baby, divorce and separation as well as grief and loss.
Greg White, executive member for libraries, said: “We are really excited to announce the launch of this new and exciting service which will help children and families navigate the most difficult conversations.
“Children don’t always feel like they have the support to share the deepest feelings in their lives so we hope this new initiative will encourage them to talk to their parents, carers, grandparents and other trusted adults.”
Tough Topics packs are free to request and borrow from any North Yorkshire library. Fines will not be accrued when packs become overdue.
For more information on the library service and to find contact details for your local branch, go to: www.northyorks.gov.uk/libraries
